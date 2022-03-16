N Biren Singh meets Rajnath ahead of govt formation in Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday ahead of government formation in Manipur.

"Met with one of the tallest leaders of the North East, N Biren Singh in New Delhi. He led the party from the front in one of the most memorable victories in the electoral history of Manipur. Wishing him the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Manipur," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, BirenSingh thanked Singh for his guidance and support.

"I had the honour to meet our Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh today. I have always embraced his guidance and support for Manipur in various aspects over the years. He is someone who is always ready to extend any help for the well being of Manipur and BJP," tweeted Biren Singh.

Manipur CM also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the same day.

According to sources, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will visit Manipur in the coming days for the party legislature meeting.

BJP has secured a majority in Manipur, the first time the party has done so, reducing other parties to single digits.

The party won 32 of 60 seats in Manipur. Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor