Nadda cancels Tripura visit in view of Covid surge

Agartala, Jan 8 In view of the rising Covid cases, BJP President J.P. Nadda has cancelled his two-day Tripura visit from January 10 and the ruling party has suspended all its organisational programmes for 15 days, state party President Manik Saha said on Saturday.

Saha said that after 15 days, the Covid situation would be reviewed and then the next course of action would be decided.

During his stay in Tripura, his first visit to the state as national party President, Nadda was scheduled to address several organisational meetings and other events.

According to the health officials, the daily positivity rate in Tripura was 0.69 per cent on January 1 and it rose to 3.09 per cent on Friday night with the active cases increasing to 330 from 94 during this period.

The Tripura government is considering imposing some fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor