Nadda hails BJP's clean sweep in Assam municipal polls

New Delhi, March 9 The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has swept the civic polls in Assam, securing majority in 75 municipal boards while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) wrested two, election officials said on Wednesday.

The main opposition Congress managed to secure only the Narayanpur Municipal Board in Lakhimpur district, while Independents bagged two boards Mariani Municipal Board and Hailakandi Municipal Board.

Hailing the party's clean sweep in Assam, BJP President J.P. Nadda said that the party's massive victory in the municipal polls shows people's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Act East' policy.

In a tweet, Nadda said, "BJP's massive victory in the municipal elections in Assam shows that PM Shri @narendramodi ji's 'Act East' policy has been welcomed by the people of Assam. I congratulate and thank the people of Assam, CM Shri @himantabiswa ,@BJP4Assam and its allies."

Congratulating the party's state unit for the stellar electoral performance, BJP's national General Secretary (Organisation), B.L. Santhosh, tweeted, "In the recently-concluded urban local body elections in Assam, @BJP4Assam registers huge victory by winning 77 of the 80 local bodies. Cong won 1 & independents in 2. AIUDF drew a blank. Congratulations Team @BJP4Assam led by CM @himantabiswa & State President @Bhabesh_KalitaR."

In a social media post on Koo, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I congratulate all BJP, Assam Pradesh karyakartas & leaders who worked tirelessly spreading the development ideals of Adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. This massive mandate for growth & development will inspire us to pursue our agenda of progress with renewed vigour."

