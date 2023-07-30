Nadda listens to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with party workers in Delhi

New Delhi, July 30 BJP President J.P Nadda listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday.

Nadda, along with Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva and MP Harsh Vardhan heard the 103rd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with party workers in Keshavpuram.

After the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, Nadda said, “Today, we understood the importance of tree plantation and water conservation from the Prime Minister.”

“Modi government has always worked for the upliftment of women. We could see the result that more than 4,000 Muslim women performed Haj without a male companion or Mahram,” he said.

He said that this is a major change in the country as earlier the Muslim women were not allowed to perform Haj without a Mahram.

“We will leave no stone unturned for implementation of Prime Minister’s message of hoisting the Tricolor over every house on August 15,” Delhi BJP chief said.

The Prime Minister in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ called upon the countrymen to hoist the tricolour at their home like the previous year under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’.

BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda also listened to the ‘Maan ki Baat’ program with party workers in Tilak Nagar.

