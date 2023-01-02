Nadda offers 'chadar' at dargah in Maharashtra's Chandrapur (Lead, correcting para 2)

By IANS | Published: January 2, 2023 09:15 PM 2023-01-02T21:15:05+5:30 2023-01-02T21:30:15+5:30

Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Jan 2 Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda on Monday went to pray at the famed ...

Nadda offers 'chadar' at dargah in Maharashtra's Chandrapur (Lead, correcting para 2) | Nadda offers 'chadar' at dargah in Maharashtra's Chandrapur (Lead, correcting para 2)

Nadda offers 'chadar' at dargah in Maharashtra's Chandrapur (Lead, correcting para 2)

Next

Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Jan 2 Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda on Monday went to pray at the famed dargah of Hazrat Qibla Syed Behabtullah Shah in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, and was accorded a warm welcome by the shrine authorities.

Nadda, on a day's visit to the state in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, visited the dargah, with his head covered, and offered a 'chadar' with folded hands, with help from the dargah's servitors and officials.

A large number of BJP activists also accompanied him in the small dargah premises.

The BJP chief also went to the nearby renowned Aradhya Devi's Mahakali Temple and prayed there with the temple authorities giving him a rousing reception, before departing for Aurangabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Hazrat qibla syed behabtullah shah Hazrat qibla syed behabtullah shah Bharatiya Janata Party Janata Bjp members of parliament National bjp Party office Uma prasad mukherjee Bharatiya janata party state Bharatiya janata party national president jp nadda Bharatiya janata party national Nationalist congress party state