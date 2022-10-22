Nadda, Shah hold meeting Rajasthan BJP leaders

New Delhi, Oct 22 BJP president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the leaders of the Rajasthan BJP Core Committee to outline the strategy for the state assembly polls and cornering the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state.

In the meeting convened at the party's national headquarters on Friday, party's national organisation general secretary B.L. Santosh, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Gulabchand Kataria, state president Satish Punia, state in-charge Arun Singh, state organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar, Om Prakash Mathur, state co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, besides other members of the state Core Committee were also present.

Apart from conversations on cornering the Gehlot government on its fourth anniversary, party leaders also discussed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the state.

The leaders of the state were asked during the meeting to resolve the issue of factionalism within the party and come united to corner the Ashok Gehlot government.

After the meeting of the core committee, Nadda held a separate meeting with senior leaders. This followed a third meeting of the state office bearers, where implementation of the decisions taken in the core committee and the upcoming strategy were discussed.

With Mallikarjun Kharge assuming the post of Congress President, it is expected that the grand old party can take a big decision regarding Rajasthan. No matter, which side - Ashok Gehlot or Sachin Pilot, would be favoured by the party high command, it is definite that it would create a ruckus in the Rajasthan Congress and thus in such a situation, BJP does not want to leave any stone unturned for its preparations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor