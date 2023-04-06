Nadda slams Oppn for doing politics of 'false accusations'

New Delhi, April 6 BJP National President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday slammed Opposition parties for "doing politics of false accusations".

"Opposition has a habit of repeatedly accusing the independent agencies of the country. Whole country is watching what opposition is doing. All corruptors have united and playing politics by making false allegations. Supreme Court verdict is going to show mirror to all of them," Nadda said in a tweet.

The BJP chief made the remarks after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, refused to entertain a petition filed by 14 political parties alleging that central investigating agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) "are being weaponised by the Union Government to clamp down on dissent by arresting opposition leaders".

