Nadda takes casual stroll of Shimla's Mall, relishes 'paan'

Shimla, Aug 21 It is homely to be in this town, said BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda as he took a casual stroll through streets of the Himachal Pradesh capital and relished a 'paan', on Sunday.

Accompanying Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and noted Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, Nadda lovingly met local people on the Mall Road and briefly stopped at famed Alfa Restaurant, state-run Ashiana restaurant and police reporting room where he had fond memories.

He also interacted with owner Rakesh 'paan wala' (Guru Prasad) at the Scandal Point where he ate a 'paan'. Rakesh gifted him 10 packed 'paans'. Nadda was once a frequent visitor to the famed shop.

Remembering his early political years spent at the Indian Coffee House with his friends, Nadda did not miss an opportunity to sip a cup of coffee.

Armed with mobiles, Nadda was mobbed by party workers and onlookers as they tried to take selfies with him outside the Indian Coffee House that was set up in 1943.

The waiter who used served Nadda coffee is now the manager of coffee house. Nadda said that coming to the Mall Road gives him positive energies.

"Coffee house was one place where we met friends, political figures and journalists. We use to discuss political events here," he told the media.

As Nadda was taking the stroll, he passed century-old buildings that were once institutions of power when this hill town was the summer capital of British India.

From a neo-Tudor style public library that housed the health wing of the municipality to over 123-year-old Gaiety Theatre where Nobel laureate Rudyard Kipling and legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor had performed.

Visibly upbeat with the hospitality of the local people, Nadda remarked: "Look at the overwhelming response of the people."

A thick blanket of security was deployed to provide cover to him.

