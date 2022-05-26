Nadda to visit Madhya Pradesh from June 1 to 3

BJP National President JP Nadda will visit Madhya Pradesh from June 1 to 3 where he will hold a meeting with state party leaders.

According to sources, Nadda will reach Bhopal on June 1 and will be in Jabalpur on June 2.

He will be meeting with state BJP state working committee (SWC) members and party workers in Bhopal on June 1 and on June 2, he will be attending a 'youth connect' program organized by BJP Yuva Morcha in Jabalpur.

On June 3, Nadda will leave for Delhi from Jabalpur, the sources said.

As per the sources, Nadda will hold a meeting with BJP MLA-MP and state office bearers along with district presidents. He will review the works of the ministers of the state government.

During the meeting, Nadda will give mantras to the party leader for the preparations for the assembly elections to be held in 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

