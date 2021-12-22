Nadda to visit Uttarakhand on Dec 26

New Delhi, Dec 22 Ahead of the Assembly polls next year, BJP chief J.P. Nadda will visit Uttarakhand on December 26 to review the party's poll preparedness. The BJP chief will hold several organisational meetings to take stock of the ground situation.

Sources said that Nadda is likely to hold detailed constituency wise discussions with the Uttarakhand BJP leadership. "BJP chief will also likely hold constituency-wise detailed discussion on ground reports submitted and collected by the state leadership through various ways," sources said.

Nadda will also review the progress of the party's various programmes and campaigns and take feedback from the state leadership. "Several programmes and campaigns have been launched in the last couple of months by the BJP in the state. BJP chief Nadda will review progress of each one and suggest how to take it forward to reach out to the maximum number of people before the polls," a Uttarakhand BJP leader said.

In November, Nadda was on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand to review party poll preparedness and held several organisational meetings. During his visit, Nadda also met different sections of the society. Nadda had visited the hill state in August also.

Currently to reach out to people, the Uttarakhand BJP is organising 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' which will pass through all the Assembly constituencies to highlight the works of state government done in the last five years along with the works of the Union government. Nadda flagged off the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' of the poll-bound Uttarakhand on December 18 in the Garhwal region.

Election for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held in February- March next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. The BJP has set a target of winning over 60 seats in the next Assembly polls. In the last Assembly polls in 2017, the BJP had won 57 seats.

