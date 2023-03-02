Nagaland Elections Results: CM Neiphiu Rio wins Angami-II seat, trounces Congress' Seyievilie Sachu by 15,824 votes

Nagaland Chief Minister and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate Neiphiu Rio on Thursday won the Northern Angami-II Assembly constituency, trouncing Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress by a mammoth margin of 15,824 votes.

He bagged a total of 17,045 votes, which comes to 92.87 per cent of the total votes polled in the seat.

The ruling alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 17 seats in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, as per the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission (EC) at 2.45 pm on Thursday.

According to the latest counting trends, the BJP and NDPP bagged six and 11 seats respectively.

The Republic Party of India (Athawale), which was leading in two seats -- Noksen and Tuensang Sadar-II in initial rounds of counting -- won both the constituencies.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which contested 15 Assembly constituencies this year, also managed to open its account in the state.

The National People's Party and Nationalist Congress Party also won two seats each.

Independent candidates Neisatuo Mero and Kevipodi Sophie won the Pfutsero and Southern Angami-I seats respectively.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Yanthungo Patton, meanwhile, exuded confidence that the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance was on course to return to power in the state with a thumping majority.

Speaking toafter the early trends amid the ongoing counting of votes put the ruling alliance in a commanding lead over rival players, Patton said, "As per the latest trends, our NDPP-BJP alliance is comfortably ahead and we are on course to return to power with a thumping majority under the leadership of our CM, Nephiu Rio."

( With inputs from ANI )

