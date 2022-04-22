Nagaland govt raises retirement age of doctors from 60 to 62 years

Kohima, April 22 Guided by the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2016, the Nagaland government decided to increase the retirement age of all medical doctors, including AYUSH and dental doctors, from 60 to 62 years of age through re-employment as a consultant, senior consultant and specialist to work in the hospitals and clinics, officials said here on Friday.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the state cabinet took the decision on Thursday guided by the pronouncement made by the Prime Minister at Saharanpur on May 26, 2016, and the decisions taken by the Central Government subsequently.

The Central Government had issued an order on May 31, 2016 enhancing the age of superannuation of various categories of medical officers of the Central Health Service (CHS) to 65 years, the official said.

The CMO official said that the willing superannuating medical officers opting for the extension will be allowed to join without interview but will be screened for physical fitness etc.

The Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA) recently announced a three-day 'mass casual leave' agitation from April 18 demanding increase in superannuation age.

However, the stir was postponed following the meeting between Chief Secretary J. Alam and NIDA leaders and subsequent government's appeal.

The council of ministers in its meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, also decided to create 60 new posts, including one post of director, one post of medical superintendent, 6 posts of professor, 22 posts of Associate Professor and 25 posts of tutors and senior Residents for the Medical College at Kohima.

