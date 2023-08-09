Nalanda Police arrests eight cyber fraudsters

Patna, Aug 9 Nalanda Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested eight cyber fraudsters who have duped lakhs of rupees from common people using the website of Union Agriculture and Welfare Ministry.

The police said that it has also recovered Rs 7.25 lakh cash, 24 mobile phones, 3 laptops, 62 sim-cards and a finger cloning machine from their possession.

“The accused have developed a website of the Union Agriculture and Welfare Ministry and duped people especially in Nagarnausa, Chandi and other places in the Nalanda district,” said Ashok Mishra, SP of Nalanda district.

He said that based on the complaint filed by a victim in the cyber cell police station, we had constituted a SIT headed by DSP Cyber Cell Jyoti Shankar.

He said that SIT raided Alkapuri and Gardanibagh locality in Patna and arrested eight people. The interrogation of the accused is currently underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor