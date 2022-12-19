Nandamuri family doesn't go after political posts: NTR's grandson Taraka Ratna

Popular filmmaker and Andhra Pradesh's three-time former Chief Minister NTR's grandson Nandamuri Taraka Ratna clearly stated that he or his family wouldn't hanker after political posts to serve the people of the state upon his visit in Palaparru village of Pedanadipadu Mandal, Guntur district.

He hoisted the party flag, unveiled the statue of his grandfather and paid floral tribute to it before interacting with the media.

He visited the place upon the invitation sent by the women of the village.

Being asked about his role or position in the party, he said with conviction, "Why do we need to have posts? We fight for the people. We fight in front of them."

Tarak Ratna categorically said, "I will fight as a common worker for society."

"Today the need has come. So we have planned to join the party directly to solve the problems of the people. Nandamuri family has no desire for any political position. We will continue to fight for the people," he said about the future roadmap of the party.

Common people expect Nandamuri family members to rejoin the Telegu Desham Party for sustaining the party and to win the upcoming assembly election.

Addressing the issue, Tarak Ratna said, " Many things are written through social media which are baseless. I don't care much about social media. We will stand by my uncle and guide him."

"There is only one uncle and there won't be any other chief minister than him. This is not the time to talk about that reference," Tarak Ratna said to the media.

Whether popular actor Junior NTR would join the party soon, Tarak Ratna replied, "When the right time will come, he will."

( With inputs from ANI )

