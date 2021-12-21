Narayanasamy wants PM to intervene in arrest of fishermen by Sri Lanka

Puducherry, Dec 21 Senior leader of the Congress party and former Chief Minister of Puducherry, V. Narayanasamy called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention on the issue of arrest of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lanka.

Narayanasamy said that the Prime Minister must intervene in the issue and settle this once and for all.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former Puducherry Chief Minister said that the arrest of fishermen from Rameswaram region of Tamil Nadu and impounding their vessels was the latest of such incidents that had happened last week.

The former Chief Minister said that Indian fishermen mostly from Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal regions were being repeatedly apprehended and their vessels seized on false charges of transgressing international waters. He said that the Indian fishermen were very much within the Indian waters.

Narayanasamy alleged that the Modi government is not intervening in the issue of Tamil fishermen being regularly harassed by the Sri Lankan Naval and marine authorities.

He also alleged that the Puducherry government was not performing for the past seven months and added that Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy was a major failure and added that the BJP failed the people of the Union Territory who had elected it and the AINRC combine replacing the Congress.

