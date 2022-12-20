Narottam Mishra slams Congress, ridicules Rahul Gandhi's 'mohabbat ka dukan'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday targeted the Congress for a no-confidence motion during the winter assembly session.

Mishra told reporters that Leader of Opposition Govind Singh should have instead brought the no-confidence motion against Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath under whose leadership 38 MLAs left the party and cross-voting took place in the presidential election.

"No-confidence motion should have been brought on the false promise of waiving farmers' loans up to Rs 2 lakh, giving unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 and giving Rs 51,000 each to daughters. They should have brought the no-confidence motion against these said things but have brought it against our government," Mishra added.

"The government is ready to discuss every proposal. We are ready to give answers on each note. It is a request that they should listen to it, and not run away from there. If they have raised a question, they must listen to the answer as well," he added.

Mishra also reacted to Rahul Gandhi's statement of "mohabbat ki dukan nafrat in bazar mein" (a shop of love in the market of hatred).

Mishra said, "Rahul Gandhi has a very bad experience with hatred."

Explaining Rahul Gandhi's close shaves with hatred among leaders of his own party, Mishra said: "When he (Rahul) visited Madhya Pradesh, he saw hatred between Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath. Upon reaching Rajasthan, he saw hatred between CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot."

"Gehlot, Nath and Singh are very experienced leaders, the shop is far away, they will not even let you (Rahul Gandhi) get Gumasta (a licence to open the shop)," the minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor