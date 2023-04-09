Narrow escape for Haryana ex-CM Hooda

Chandigarh, April 9 Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had a narrow escape as his SUV car collided with a stray blue bull in Hisar.

The Congress leader was on his way to attend a function when the accident occurred.

"A nilgai appeared on the road and hit Hooda's vehicle. However, he escaped unhurt and no one else in the vehicle received any injury," Hisar's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia told the media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor