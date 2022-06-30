National Education Policy is a landmark document: Goa Guv

Panaji, June 30 Calling National Education Policy (NEP) a landmark document, Goa Governor and Chancellor of Goa University (GU) P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday said it lays the foundation for New India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Pillai was speaking at 38th Foundation Day function of Goa University in Panaji. He said that the day was an important day for stakeholders to review GU's work and plan for a brighter future.

The Governor while delivering a lecture, 'Endless Journey to Achieve the Goal', said that GU has grown steadily since its inception, expanding its reach both in terms of number of affiliated colleges-professional and general education, as well as the diversity of courses offered.

"GU is committed to implement the NEP in higher education and has taken initiatives like amalgamation of various teaching departments into Ten Schools of Studies to make it flexible and provide a multi-disciplinary and holistic education," he said.

He further said GU is developing programmes and courses that will help in Open Distance Learning and is also planning to initiate dual degree programs in collaboration with foreign universities.

