National Herald case: Delhi police detain Surjewala, Baghel during Congress protest

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday during their protest in the national capital over Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

"Our protest will continue. What happened to ED cases against BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma and Narayan Rane?. I have been detained," Chief Minister Baghel told reporters here

"Police have made arrangements like we did yesterday. We are fully prepared and have requested the protest organizers to hold gatherings at the designated place which is Jantar Mantar. We had detained 449 people yesterday who were later released," Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot slammed the central government over the police action on Congress leaders and workers.

"No one can imagine the pressure from the government on Delhi Police. We can manage with section 144, but you cannot stop us from coming into the AICC office. The situation in the country is very serious. People coming on roads on Ram Navami and Friday namaz," Gehlot told ANI.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office in the national capital on Tuesday for the second time to join the probe in the money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Prior to reaching the ED office, he visited the Congress headquarters along with sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join the protest.

The Congress's "Satyagraha protest" - against what it claimed was the alleged misuse of the probe agencies by the Centre - began early on Monday. Sloganeering, demonstrations, posters, air balloons were seen at party headquarters and other parts of the national capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor