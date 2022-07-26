National Herald case: Sonia's questioning by ED ends for the day

New Delhi, July 26 Congress President Sonia Gandhi's questioning at the Enforcement Directorate office here on Tuesday in connection with the National Herald case ended after six hours.

She arrived at the ED office at 11 a.m. along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was keeping a medicine box with her.

After three hours of questioning, Sonia Gandhi was allowed to go on a lunch break. She again joined the probe at around 4 p.m.

The Congress chief was questioned by a team led by additional director Monika Sharma.

Priyanka Gandhi was allowed to be present at another room in case Sonia Gandhi needed any medicine.

On July 21, Sonia Gandhi had reached the ED's headquarters at around 12.10 p.m. accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi. A few minutes later Rahul Gandhi had left the ED's office while Priyanka had stayed on.

Priyanka Gandhi had requested to be present at ED's headquarters during the questioning of her mother, which was accepted by the ED.

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi was asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning.

