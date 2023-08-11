National Highway engine of economic growth in J&K: Chief Secretary

Srinagar, Aug 11 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, while reviewing the progress of different highways taken up under the Prime Minister Development Program (PMDP) on Friday, said that the traffic authorities should make preparations well ahead of the fruit season to ensure smooth flow of trucks on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, particularly those carrying perishable fruit consignments, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary stressed upon the executing agencies to complete all the road projects providing interconnectivity to different regions in the stipulated timeframe.

"Chief Secreatary Mehta while taking review of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway stressed on the executing agencies to work for completing all the tunnels, especially T3, T5 and other via ducts on time," the statement added.

He said that the travel time has got considerably reduced on this road yet the remaining projects between the Ramban-Banihal road needs to be made more reliable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor