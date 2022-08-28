NATO and Washington both signal intention to increase Arctic presence

Washington, Aug 28 In view of Russia's increasing military activity in its own Arctic regions, both NATO and the US government have signalled their intention to become more active in the globe's far north.

"NATO must increase its presence in the Arctic," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper, adding that Moscow was in the process of reopening Soviet-era bases in its Arctic territories and stationing new state-of-the-art weapons such as hypersonic missiles there. China had also showed increasing interest in the region, Stoltenberg said.

On Friday the US State Department announced that it would be appointing a special ambassador-at-large for the Arctic region for the first time. The plan, which is still subject to Senate approval, is aimed at promoting "American interests and cooperation with Allies and partners in the Arctic," dpa news agency reported quoting a State Department statement.

The Arctic region includes territories belonging to Russia, the US, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

