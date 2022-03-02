Naveen Shekharappa: Don't go after fame, save kids, said by Supriya Sule.

Russia is becoming more and more aggressive in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Missiles are being fired at Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. The advisory has instructed all Indians to leave Kiev today. Today, an Indian student has lost his life in an attack by Russian forces. Since then, outrage has been expressed across the country. NCP's Sarvesarva Sharad Pawar has expressed his anger by tweeting. Now, MP Supriya Sule has also targeted the Modi government.

An Indian student has been killed in a shooting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry has said. The ministry is in touch with the student's family. The name of the deceased is Naveen Shekharappa. He was 21 years old. He was a resident of Chalgeri in Haveri in New Karnataka. Naveen was killed in the attack. The incident has raised concerns among Indian parents and opponents have become aggressive. After Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule has also fired at the Central Government.

'I humbly tell the central government, don't go after publicity, save your kids now. Once your kids are back, do what you want to publicize. This is not the time for publicity and politics', said Sule. He also expressed anger over the statements of political leaders. "It is unfortunate that these people are making such insensitive, irresponsible and cruel statements while endangering the lives of children trapped in Ukraine," he said.

The central government should make efforts to ensure that many children are stranded in Ukraine. Sharad Pawar had also called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar yesterday. They are our children. We should all try our best to bring them back. Unfortunately, we have lost a son of India today. This incident is very sad and painful. Therefore, I join hands with the Central Government and request that, please take action. The situation is very serious, said Supriya Sule.

What did Sharad Pawar said?

NCP's all-rounder Sharad Pawar tweeted and advised the central government to recognize the seriousness of the situation. Naveen Shekhapura, an Indian student who lost his life in a Russian attack in Ukraine, pays tribute to him. Thousands of our Indian students are still stranded in Russia and under great stress. Some did not even get food. Union Government and External Affairs Minister S. I urge Jaishankar to understand the gravity of the situation, the plight of the students and their families stranded in Ukraine. Pawar also said that the central government should expedite the process of evacuating students stranded in Ukraine as soon as possible. He also said that the Indian government should repatriate these students as soon as possible.