Nawaz Sharif asks Shehbaz govt not to engage in talks with Imran Khan

Islamabad, Nov 1 Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) founder and former premier Nawaz Sharif has asked the sitting Prime Minister and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif not to engage in talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in relation to the ongoing long march that is proceeding towards the capital Islamabad.

In a tweet, Nawaz Sharif has said that there should be no face saving offered to Imran Khan nor should any of his demands be met to defuse the pertaining threats to security and safety of the capital Islamabad, the government and the country at large.

"He who claims to bring one million has not yet managed to gather two thousand slaves. The reason for the indifference of the people is the evil lies, which stand exposed to the nation. He told one lie after another so brutally and brazenly that DG ISI was forced to break the silence and tell the truth to the nation," tweeted Nawaz Sharif.

"I have told Shehbaz Sharif to not to listen to any demands of this fitna, no matter if he brings 200 or 2000 people. He (Imran Khan) should not be given any face saving," added Nawaz Sharif.

The statement of Nawaz Sharif comes after the Shehbaz Sharif led government constituted a 13-member negotiating team constituted to engage with Imran Khan and to work out a solution to defuse the political unrest in the country that threatens the security situation.

On the other hand, Imran Khan also designated President Arif Alvi and some other of his party members including Chief Minister of Punjab province Pervaiz Elahi, who had also stated that he is in direct consultations with the powerful military establishment.

"We are talking to the ones who matter, who have to take the decision. We are not talking to the government. They do not matter nor have any value," said Pervaiz Elahi.

However, while there are credible reports of both parties in active backdoor negotiations, both have publicly denied of being engaged in any kind of talks.

Imran Khan had slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating "I don't talk to boot polishers."

Imran Khan's party members have said that they are only going to talk to the government when they want to have table talk on the date of early elections, adding that there will be no compromise or any negotiations on anything else other than the elections date.

On the other hand, the government spokesperson has also denied of any ongoing negotiations with Imran Khan or any of his party members in relation to the long march. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information has maintained that Imran Khan's motives related to the long march stand exposed as they are aimed at spreading unrest through bloodshed.

"Imran Niazi tweeted yesterday that his long march will bring bloody revolution. His tweet is proof that his party member Ali Amin Gandapur is making arrangements for guns and barracks on the orders of Imran Khan himself," stated Marryam Aurangzeb.

"We had no doubts on Imran Khan's intentions of making his long march a bloody march. Now clear and exposing evidence is out in the open," she added.

At the moment, there are over 30,000 security personals deputed to secure the capital Islamabad, while the government has also extended the area of the restricted Red Zone from diplomatic enclave and government offices are to Zero Point area of Islamabad, deputing Pakistan Army, Rangers and police officials to ensure security of state building and institutions within the Red Zone.

The government has also maintained that if Imran Khan's long march will try to create any unrest, then it will be dealt with accordingly.

Imran Khan's long march started on October 28 from Lahore and has been moving at a snail's pace with a large number of PTI supporters marching towards Islamabad through the GT (Grand Trunk) Road.

Imran Khan has said that as the march's movement time is around three to four hours every day and the pace is very slow, it may take about eight to 10 more days for it to reach Islamabad.

