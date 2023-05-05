NCP rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation, urges him to stay on as President

By IANS | Published: May 5, 2023 11:42 AM 2023-05-05T11:42:04+5:30 2023-05-05T11:50:08+5:30

Mumbai, May 5 The NCP on Friday unanimously rejected the resignation of the party's national President Sharad Pawar ...

NCP rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation, urges him to stay on as President | NCP rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation, urges him to stay on as President

NCP rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation, urges him to stay on as President

Next

Mumbai, May 5 The NCP on Friday unanimously rejected the resignation of the party's national President Sharad Pawar and requested him to continue in his post.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the special panel set up by Pawar to name his successor after his dramatic announcement on Tuesday to step down.

The panel's decision on the two resolutions rejecting the resignation and urging him to continue as party chief will be conveyed to Pawar for his final call in the matter.

Top NCP leaders like Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar will make the official announcement on the developments later this afternoon.

Meanwhile, an emotional NCP activist attempted to commit suicide outside the party office but was prevented by the thousands of other workers and the police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : ncp Nationalist Congress Party Of Sharad Pawar Ajit Pawar Sharad Pawar Congress Ncp Ncp Congress Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Ncp Congress Nephew Ajit Pawar Ncp Group Leader Kerala Ncp