'NDA ministers visited Manipur before polls, INDIA delegation on ground after violence': Cong

New Delhi, July 30 The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at the BJP government at the Centre, saying ahead of assembly polls all ministers used to visit Manipur, but after the violence only the Union Home Minister visited the state with no tangible impact to show.

The Congress also said that first it was former party chief Rahul Gandhi and now a delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) who were in Manipur to listen to the pain, anguish and horror of both the communities, while appealing for peace.

Taking a jibe at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, Congress General Secretary communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter: "NDA Union Ministers used to visit Manipur every week and at times every other day in the run up to the 2022 Assembly elections in the state."

"Since the outbreak of ethnic violence, only the Union Home Minister has visited once, that too after a delay of more than a month… with no tangible impact to show," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"Meanwhile, first it was Rahul Gandhi and now the delegation of 20 MPs from Team INDIA, who are there in Manipur -- listening to the pain, anguish and horror of both the communities, appealing for peace, taking stock of the condition of the relief camps across Manipur, and trying to build bridges," the Congress leader said.

His remarks came after a delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties of INDIA arrived in Imphal on Saturday on a two-day visit to assess the ground situation in violence-hit Manipur.

