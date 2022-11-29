NE states pillar of India's 'Act East Policy': Jagdeep Dhankhar

Agartala, Nov 29 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday that Tripura and other northeastern states are the pillars of India's Act East Policy.

Inaugurating an exhibition on "Historical & Cultural Heritage of Tripura" and presiding over a seminar on "New Horizon of Educational Development in Tripura" at Maharaja Bir Bikram College in Agartala, the Vice President appealed to the students to follow fundamental duties as these would help them become better citizens of the country.

Praising the glorious history and rich cultural heritage of the state, Dhankhar appealed to the people to maintain the rich cultural tradition and customs.

The Vice President complimented Tripura on its numerous achievements in the field of education, including the steps taken towards implementation of 'New Education Policy - 2020'.

"It is a well thought out policy aimed at transformation of our education sector and to make India a Vishwa Guru again," he underscored.

Describing his maiden visit to the northeastern state as a memorable one, Dhankhar said that he was touched by the warmth and affection shown by people of Tripura.

He visited Tripura and West Bengal, on his maiden tour to the states after assuming the office of the Vice President on August 11.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhankhar along with his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar performed puja at Mata Tripureshwari Temple in Udaipur in southern Tripura.

During the visit, the Vice-President was briefed about the development work being undertaken at the renowned Hindu Shakti Peeth.

"The holy Shakti Peeth emanates sublimity and welfare for humanity. Gratifying to note that a well thought out, massive development is taking shape at this revered ancient temple," he remarked.

Former Tripura king Dhanya Manikya (1463 to 1515) built the Mata Tripureshwari orTripura Sundari Temple in 1501. It is one of the 51 Hindu Shakti Peeths in India.

Later, Dhankhar held interaction with Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also accompanied the Vice President during his programmes in Tripura.

The Vice President on Tuesday afternoon left Agartala for Kolkata, where he is likely to offer puja at the Kalighat temple.

