'Need to be careful as cases of diabetic retinopathy rising': Goa CM

Panaji, Aug 16 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that many people lose their eyesight due to diabetic retinopathy and therefore, they need to take care of their health.

Sawant said this while speaking during the inauguration of 'Opthalmic Operation Theater' of Health Centre at Sanquelim in North Goa.

"There are cases where vision is lost at a younger age and lakhs of people from our country lose their eyesight due to Diabetic retinopathy. Hence, we need to control diabetes and test our eyes regularly. Such cases are increasing," he said.

Sawant said that the government is committed to providing the health facilities for the public, but they also should take care of their health.

"The government is committed to creating infrastructure in the health area. But we need to control diabetes and take care of overall health. We have wellness clinics to learn about diets and exercise. People need to visit these clinics and keep their health good," Sawant said.

He said that people should concentrate on health to avoid diseases.

"There is a tendency to criticise (the government) if there is a dearth in services. It is easy to criticise. But nobody speaks about what is available (services). We have provided dialysis units in all talukas. People need to take care of their health," he said.

"People of the state don't have to spend on health treatment as we have insurance policies. A family of four gets Rs 4 lakh, while below that number (of members) gets Rs 2.5 lakh. You need to value whatever 'free' is provided by the government," Sawant said, adding people also need to keep their insurance cards safe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor