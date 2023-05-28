"Negative energies are avoiding...": JKWP chief Mir Junaid takes dig at Opposition parties for boycotting new Parliament's inauguration

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 28 : In a dig at some opposition parties for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Jammu Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP) chief Mir Junaid on Sunday said, "negative energies themselves are willingly avoiding it."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building.

In a tweet, Mir Junaid said, "The upcoming Parliament must be the epitome of Vastu compliance, as even negative energies themselves are willingly avoiding it. #MyParlimentMyPride"

Earlier, slamming the opposition parties' call for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Modi, several leaders and activists from Jammu and Kashmir extended support to the inauguration while also describing the opposition's decision as "childish and trivial".

As many as 21 political parties have boycotted the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking to ANI, socio-political activist, Adil Hussain said that the new Parliament building is a temple of democracy and it is a matter to be proud of for all including the opposition.

"The new parliament building is the temple of democracy. It is a very proud thing for all of us, for all Indians including the opposition. In the last 70 years, we did not have such leadership. If you see the ratings worldwide, Prime Minister Modi's rating is 78 whereas US President Joe Biden's rating is only 43. The opposition has expressed issues but we do not think that this is such a big issue. Politics should not be done on this."

Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Asad Party (DPAP) spokesperson, Firdous, said, "This is not such a big issue as the opposition has been portraying. This is simply childish behaviour by the opposition parties. This new Parliament building has a vision. It is a great move by PM Modi to inaugurate the Parliament building. An agenda should not be made out of this."

He said that the inauguration should be welcomed with "open arms" and disrespecting the Prime Minister by boycotting the event is not right.

"As a spokesperson of the party, I believe the inauguration should be welcomed with open arms. After all, he is our Prime Minister. Disrespecting the Prime Minister is not right. We must respect the move. Earlier Prime Ministers including Rajiv Gandhi also inaugurated the building in the Parliament. This is not new," the DPAP spokesperson added.

Mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Junaid Azim Mattu said, "This is a very trivial issue. The people of the country are not interested in these trivial issues. PM Modi has the right to inaugurate the temple of democracy. He is the elected representative of the people. The project has been possible because of the dedication and passion of PM Modi."

