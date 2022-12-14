Nepal's Election Commission unveils final results of Nov 20 polls

Kathmandu, Dec 14 Nepal's Election Commission on Wednesday unveiled the final election results of November 20 elections of the Himalayan nation.

Nepal went to the second federal and provincial elections after the promulgation of the Constitution in 2015 that declared the country as a federal, and secular republic by abolishing the century-old monarchy and unitary governance systems. The commission is planning to submit the results to the President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Thursday that will pave the way for formation of the new government by setting up the new house.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya held a press conference on Wednesday to inform about the decision. After submitting the report to the president, the names of the elected MPs will be published in the Nepal Gazette, he said.

The commission made public the results of the elections held under the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) and Proportional Representation (PR) categories.

According to the election results report, a total of 825 people were elected - 275 to the House of Representatives and 550 to the seven provincial assemblies.

The report mentions that 184 men (66.90 per cent) and 91 women (33.10 per cent) have been elected to the House of Representatives and 350 men (63.64 per cent) and 200 women (36.36 per cent) to the seven provincial assemblies.

Nepali Congress, the present ruling coalition, has emerged as the single largest party under the FPTP election system by winning 57 seats out of 165. The party was contesting only in 91 seats and divided other seats to the coalition partners. The CPN-UML has won 44 seats under the FPTP while the CPN-Maoist Centre has won 18 seats and become the third largest party.

The CPN-UML won the highest number of seats under the PR category followed by Nepali Congress in the election held on November 20.

The UML garnered 34 seats, the NC 32, Maoist Centre 14, the Rastriya Swatantra Party 13, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party 7, and the Janata Samajwadi Party and the Janamat Party 5 each under the PR system.

Thapaliya added that the report of the provincial assembly election will be submitted to the head of the state on December 17. The Chief Election Commissioner also said that the Election Commission will hold a special programme to distribute certificates to the MPs who were elected through the proportional representation electoral system.

In addition, the Commission also said that the security deposits of 4,285 candidates, who contested the election to the House of Representatives and the provincial assemblies, were confiscated in this election. There is a legal provision to confiscate the security deposits of candidates who get less than 10 per cent of the total valid votes. The bonds of 40 parties that submitted the closed list in the House of Representatives have also been confiscated.

