Netaji's daughter appeals to PM Modi to bring back her father's ashes from Japan

Anita Bose Pfaff

I am gratified to note that a statue of my father Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be unveiled on September 8 (Thursday) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will occupy pride of place in New Delhi.

My father fought selflessly for the freedom of India. He sacrificed and lost a lot - ultimately his life - in the pursuit of Indian independence. He was a shining example of dedication to the whole of India and all his countrymen and countrywomen. Whether as President of the Indian National Congress or leader of the Provisional Government of Free India and the Indian National Army, he upheld in no uncertain manner communal harmony, Indian unity as well as the emancipation of women and the downtrodden people.

In this celebratory moment for the family and the followers of my father's ideals, when free India is recognising his valour and heroism by installing his statue at a most central and prestigious location in the heart of the Indian capital, I wish to remind Ind that my father's mortal remains are still lying in Tokyo and have not been brought home to India for a final disposal for over 77 years.

He died as a result of a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945. In 2015-16 the Indian Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi declassified all until then not yet declassified Government of India files pertaining to Netaji, thereby making available to the public additional facts regarding his death in Taipei on August 18, 1945. The same government in a reply under the Right to Information Act thereafter confirmed the evidence and record in the files. Such steps should have removed any doubts about what happened to my father and ended the previous controversy once and for all.

However, if the Government of India insists, an authoritative DNA test can be attempted on the remains, even though this is not really necessary in view of the evidence available. Besides, it may not be easy to obtain DNA material from cremated remains.

It was my father's ambition to experience a free India. Tragically his untimely death denied him this wish. I feel his remains should at least touch the soil of India and bring closure to the matter. A closure was denied my late mother Emilie Schenkl - and I hope that it will not be denied to me as well.

Therefore, I appeal to the people of India and to all Indian political parties, to unite in an apolitical and bipartisan manner to bring my father's mortal remains to India.

I should be happy to visit India at the convenience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as leading persons of the ruling and the opposition parties to discuss facilitating a transfer of my father's remains to India.

(The writer is Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter)

