Netanyahu issues warning against Iran, Hezbollah

Tel Aviv , Dec 31 Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to Iran and Hezbollah against attack on Jerusalem and said that the country would not hesitate to land severe blows which they would have never dreamt of.

Addressing media persons on Saturday night, Netanyahu said that the war against Hamas in Gaza would continue for months.

He added that the operational plans for fighting against Hezbollah has been approved and said that if Hezbollah expands its fight against Israel, there would be heavy retaliation.

He said: "On the northern border - we are landing heavy blows against Hezbollah, eliminating many terrorists and destroying the enemy's capabilities."

The Israeli Prime Minister said that said that diplomacy was the best option to restore security to that border but added that Israel would not hesitate to act against Hezbollah should those options fail.

He said: "If Hezbollah expands the war - it will receive blows it never dreamt of, and so will Iran. We will act in any way until we restore security to the residents of the north."

Netanyahu said: "Iran was leading the axis of evil and aggression against Israel on various fronts. Israel would not shy away in acting again for the security and safety of the people of his country.

