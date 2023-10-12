Netanyahu thanks Blinken for US support, says 'barbarians of Hamas' must be crushed

Jerusalem, Oct 12 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday held a joint statement with the US Secreatry of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Israel's Tel Aviv, adding that he was thankful to the US President Joe Biden and the American people for showing support for Israel in the war against the Hamas.

"Thank you for your important visit here today," said Netanyahu at the start of their joint statements in Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel reported.

"Thank you, thanks to President Biden, and thank you to the American people for your incredible support for Israel in our war against the barbarians of Hamas," he added.

He then thanks them in Hebrew, and says "Mr. Secretary, you have come to a hurting nation, a fighting nation, a nation of lions, a nation that is determined to defeat the forces of evil around us."

Netanyahu also said that the visit "is another example of America's unequivocal support for Israel".

"Hamas has shown itself to be an enemy of civilisation. The massacring of young people at an outdoor music festival, the butchering of entire families, the murder of parents in front of their children and the murder of children in front of their parents. The burning of people alive. The beheadings. The kidnappings -- of a young boy, not only kidnapped, molested, hurt, attacked," Netanyahu added.

The Israeli Prime Minister also lamented "the celebration and glorification of evil".

"President Biden was absolutely correct in calling this sheer evil," Netanyahu continues, The Times of Israel reported.

"Hamas is ISIS, and just as ISIS was crushed, so too should Hamas be crushed."

"And Hamas should be treated exactly as ISIS was treated," Netanyahu declared, The Times of Israel reported.

"They should be spit out from the community of nations. No leader should meet them. No country should harbour them. And those that do should be sanctioned," he said.

Netanyahu added that he has "no doubt that the forces of civilisation will win, and the reason that's true is because we understand what is the first prerequisite of victory. It's what you just said in our meeting -- moral clarity".

"This is a time, a particular time, a special time, that we all must stand tall, proud and united against evil. Tony, you are taking that stand, America is taking that stand," he said.

"Thank you America for standing with Israel today, tomorrow, and always," he concludes, then shares a firm handshake with Blinken.

