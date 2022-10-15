New book of Swapna Suresh greets Pinarayi Vijayan on return from foreign trip

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived in the wee hours of Saturday, will now have to handle the accusations levelled against him and his family in the autobiography of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case.

Titled "Chathiyude Chakravyuhem" (Padmavyuha of betrayal) in Malayalam, the book published by Thrissur headquartered Current Books hit the stands the other day with 5000 copies being sold and on the first day itself.

Even though the allegations against Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan on how she made a fortune by selling Covid data was revealed in the past by Swapna, this is the first time when the allegations are made in black and white.

In the past even when the Congress and the BJP opposition challenged Vijayan to file a defamation case, he did not and took cover under it as just a wild allegation which has no merit.

But now when this allegation and more details of the same have been revealed, Vijayan is now caught in a bind and all eyes are on if Veena will go forward seeking legal redress to this, as the Congress top brasses, including State party president K.Sudhakaran, have already hit the road demanding an explanation from Vijayan on the revelations.

Sudhakaran said the accusations which have now come in black and white is one which is a damning revelation in which Vijayan and the role of his daughter is all clearly mentioned.

"In the past when it surfaced Vijayan played the emotional chord in the floor of the Assembly that these are just hearsay allegations. Now the onus is on them to prove it as the book reveals all, including the sale of Covid data to Sprinklr. Also to be probed is on how come the top former official in his office- M.Sivasankar, was taken back to service, despite the massive allegations about him is also revealed in the book. He has to be removed from service immediately in the wake of revelations that are there in the book . Vijayan should show the guts to take legal steps and it's really suspicious why he has not done it so far," said Sudhakaran.

Vijayan' 12-day family trip to Europe came under huge fire in the social media and also in the political circles and sources close to Vijayan indicate that he is soon expected to appear before the media.

