'New Cong office bearers to be appointed on basis of merit, loyalty'

New Delhi, Dec 25 Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has set out parameters for the appointment of new office bearers, ahead of the party's plenary session.

According to sources in the know of things, in a meeting held last week, he said that "merit and loyalty to the party should be the criteria for appointment of new office bearers in the party".

He also said there should be a performance-related review every six months, and if any party functionary is found less or inactive vis-a-vis party work, he/she should be replaced.

The Congress is planning to organise 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' programme from January 26.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said as the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has emerged as "one of the greatest movements in the country", a proper follow-up is needed. "That is why, the Congress steering committee decided on the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' programme January 26 onwards," he said.

The new programme, according to Venugopal, will be "a massive two-month campaign at the grassroot level".

"Two months of continuous padyatra will be held at the block level under the leadership of senior leaders, while state units will assign two leaders for each block for the yatra. The yatra will be undertaken by the leadership of the block Congress committee, but two leaders deputed by the state unit will be there to lead the yatra," he said.

Along with this, there will be village-level 'sabhas' (meetings), and interaction with the influential people in the villages and massive district-level workers' conventions.

There will be a separate women's yatra in the state capitals for one day, led by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Venugopal added.

