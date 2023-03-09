New Goa women's commission chief intends to start counselling to stop divorce

Panaji, March 9 Ranjita Pai, former general secretary of Goa Pradesh Mahila Morcha of the BJP, on Thursday took charge as the chairperson of the Goa State Commission for Women (GSCW) and said that she intends to introduce the concept of a family counselling programme to stop divorce.

The post was lying vacant since March 2022. Sources said that around 300 cases are pending in GSCW.

Ranjita Pai holds master's degrees in pharmacy and social work. After her appointment as chairperson of GSCW, she resigned from her post in the BJP.

Speaking to , Pai said that she feels proud about her new appointment, which is also a big responsibility and challenge.

"I have to create something new... I intend to organise awareness programmes for women," she said.

Speaking about cases of divorce, Pai said that sometimes these cases happen over petty reasons, which can be mitigated and resolved.

"Divorce cases are happening over petty reasons. I will stress on family counselling with the support of NGOs," she said.

"If any fake case surfaces, we will vet it thoroughly and will hear both the sides," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor