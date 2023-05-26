New Parliament inauguration row: We are not Cong's slaves, says JD(U) in K'taka

Bengaluru, May 26 Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D Kumaraswamy on Friday came down heavily on the Congress for "politicising" the inauguration of a new Parliament building.

"We are not slaves of the Congress. We take our own decisions," he asserted.

Reacting to Congress questioning former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's decision to attend the event, he quipped, "Why do we need to follow Congress? When Congress chose Yashwant Sinha as the presidential candidate, had it forgotten that Droupadi Murmu hailed from Adivasi background?" Kumaraswamy charged.

Congress is "doing politics" in the matter of inauguration of the new Parliament building. The party is talking as per its convenience. It is shedding crocodile tears on President Droupadi Murmu not being invited to inaugurate the new Parliament building. If this was the case, why did it choose Yashwant Sinha over her? Kumaraswamy questioned.

Twenty one parties are boycotting the inauguration event. The decision is left to them. Sansad Bhavan is not confined to a party. It is built with the money of the people of the country. The Congress is now claiming that the building should be inaugurated by the President. The same Congress had once got the foundation stone laid for the Legislative Assembly in Chattisgarh by Sonia Gandhi, Kumaraswamy maintained.

Then, the Congress conveniently forgot about the President, he taunted.

Did the Congress leaders invite the President to inaugurate the Vikasa Soudha in Karnataka? Then CM and PWD ministers inaugurated it. Now, they are creating a drama about an Adiwasi woman who has been neglected, he maintained.

