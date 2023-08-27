Next INDIA meet to announce crucial decisions, says Stalin

Chennai, Aug 27 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the next INDIA meeting will announce crucial decisions concerning the future political moves.

He was speaking at a function here on Sunday. The CM said that he will also attend the next INDIA meeting. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have any moral right to speak about corruption.

Stalin said that the DMK will continue its alliance with the Left political parties.

He said the alliance with the Left parties is an ideological one, and added that it was a natural alliance.

The Tamil Nadu Chief minister said that the INDIA front would defeat the BJP-led alliance in the next Lok Sabha polls.

