NIA arrests 2 associates of D-Company

New Delhi, May 13 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two

Mumbai-based associates of outlawed D-Company in connection with a case related to terror and criminal activities and handling of the company's network from Mumbai controlled by fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Arif Abubakar Shaikh and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh were working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).

According to an official, both were helping international terrorist network of D-Company involving Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates, including Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon.

"The accused and the network they were working for, have indulged in arms smuggling, narco terrorism, money laundering, circulation of FICN. The accused are also involved in unauthorised acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds," the official said.

The NIA had filed the case on March 2.

Investigations have revealed that both the arrested accused were involved in illegal activities of D-Company and terror financing in the western suburbs of Mumbai. Also, they are close associates of Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, who operates an international criminal syndicate from Pakistan and is involved in extortions, narcotics smuggling and violent terrorist activities in India.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor