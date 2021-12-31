Niti Aayog, Centre should take steps to boost textile sector: Sisodia

New Delhi, Dec 31 The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said on Friday that the NITI Aayog along with the traders should create more jobs in the textile sector and the Central government should work on policies and strategies that will increase textile exports in the future.

"The textile industry plays a major role in boosting India's economy, especially in the import and export industry. The Central government must consider this as a potential industry which can help India boost its presence across the world. The Central government should work on policies and strategies that will increase textile exports in future," Sisodia said at the 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"It is to be noted that exports account for 60 per cent of the Rs 55,000 crore Indian home textiles industry. The NITI Aayog along with the traders should create more jobs in this sector, which can help the industry boost production and exports in future," Sisodia added.

