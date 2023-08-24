Nitish congratulates ISRO on successful Chandrayaan-3 landing

Patna, Aug 24 After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"The scientists of ISRO have made history by successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. It is possible through hard work and pin-point strategy of the scientists," Nitish Kumar said.

"Due to the hard work and abilities of Indian scientists, our country has obtained a historic achievement. The 140 crore people of the country are proud of our scientists," said Tejashwi Yadav.

"India has become the fourth country which has reached the moon after the US, Russia and China. India has become the first country which has reached the south pole of the moon," Yadav said.

Former Bihar CM and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi also congratulated the ISRO scientists for the historic achievement.

