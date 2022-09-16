Nitish govt failed to prevent black-marketing of fertilisers: Union Minister

Patna, Sep 16 Union Minister of State for Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba on Friday slammed the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for not providing fertilisers to farmers despite an adequate supply from the Centre.

The black-marketing of fertilisers is taking place on a large scale, and this is the main reason why farmers of Bihar are not getting the fertilisers, he said.

"We regularly have meetings of states on every Tuesday to discuss the quantity of fertilisers being given to states. Bihar's Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh recently sent a letter to us, demanding an adequate amount of fertilisers. We replied that the fertilisers were released adequately.

"The details of what Singh demanded and what the Centre has released every month are in the public domain. Due to the black market, it is not reaching the actual farmers. The Nitish Kumar government has failed to prevent black marketing of fertilisers," Khuba said.

"Centre is taking every measure to make the state 'Atma Nirbhar'. Barauni fertiliser factory will be open in the next 2 weeks and PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the facility in the month of October," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor