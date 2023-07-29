Nitish is PM Modi's friend, should return to NDA: Ramdas Athawle

Patna, July 29 Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawle, on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friend and he should return to the NDA's fold.

Athawle said: "The absence of Nitish Kumar is felt in NDA. He is my friend and he is also a friend of PM Narendra Modi. He should come to NDA again.”

“In the last assembly elections of Bihar, JD(U) the party of Nitish Kumar had only 43 MLAs, still, PM Modi made him chief minister,” Athawle said.

When asked about opposition unity, Athawle said: “Opposition unity and INDIA has no relevance. Nitish Kumar is not pleased with the name INDIA. He had left the Bangalore meeting. I personally believe that he should not go to the next meeting of INDIA in Mumbai. The leaders of opposition parties are not listening to Nitish Kumar.”

“There is no strength in opposition unity. Every one is a Prime Minister's candidate. In the next election, NDA will win 350 seats in the country and form the government again,” he said.

He also added that the Narendra Modi government wants discussion in Parliament on Manipur violence but opposition parties are not allowing it.

