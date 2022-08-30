Nitish Kumar alerted RJD leaders about CBI raids: BJP

Patna, Aug 30 Accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of "working like a rubber stamp" for Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, BJP state President Sanjay Jaiswal alleged that he had informed the RJD leaders about the CBI raids a day earlier.

The CBI conducted multiple raids on the office and residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in Patna, Rajya Sabha MP Asfaq Karim in Katihar, RS MP Fayyaz Ahmed in Madhubani, Ex-MLC Subodh Rai in Vaishali and ex-MLA Abu Dojana in Sitamarhi.

"CM Nitish Kumar was aware about the CBI raid and he informed RJD leaders about the same in advance. Tejashwi Yadav has made Nitish Kumar a rubber stamp to protect themselves from various scams. Nitish Kumar is protecting criminals. As a result, the crime graph is rocketing in Bihar," Jaiswal alleged.

He also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Bihar for two days on September 23 and 24, and will do a rally on September 23 in Purnea and 24 in Kishanganj under 'Mission 36' for Lok Sabha election 2024.

The BJP has set a target for itself to win 36 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Jaiswal also leveled allegations on district administrations in the Seemanchal area and said that district police of Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and others are registering FIR against 'Gorakshaks' (cattle protectors) for saving cows from slaughtering.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor