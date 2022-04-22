Nitish Kumar expected to go to Rabri Devi's residence for Iftar party

Patna, April 22 Amid RJD supremo Lalu Prasad getting bail from the Jharkhand High Court, another big political development is expected in Patna on Friday evening.

Sources have said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expected to go to former CM's Rabri Devi residence for the Iftar party, organised by the RJD with invitations to leaders of both ruling and opposition parties, including Chirag Paswan, Mukesh Sahani and Congress leaders, among others.

Though, there was no official confirmation from the Chief Minister's Office but officials of CM's security wing visited 10 Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi for an inspection, wielding gadgets generally used before the movement of the Chief Minister.

Nitish Kumar is currently residing in 7 Circular Road which is just one bungalow away from Rabri Devi's residence. He shifted to 7 Circular Road as renovation is currently underway in his official residence cum office of 1 Anne Marg.

If the Chief Minister visits the residence of Rabri Devi, it will be a big message for the BJP, especially a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Bihar. Amit Shah is coming to Patna on April 23 for the celebration of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti in Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district.

The relation between JD-U and BJP is not so healthy in Bihar. The leaders of both the parties are at loggerheads over power sharing. Recently, there was a buzz that going to Rajya Sabha would be ideal for Nitish Kumar. He himself, in an unofficial conversation with media person said that he had not served in Rajya Sabha. Some of the leaders openly said that he is an ideal candidate for the Vice President's post.

However, Nitish Kumar later clarified that he will not go to the Centre.

