Nitish Kumar is 'mentally unfit': BJP MLA

Patna, March 21 BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur on Tuesday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "mentally unfit" and "misleading" 13 crore people of the state by giving "wrong" statements.

He demanded that the Bihar government should issue the health card of the chief minister.

"Nitish Kumar on Monday claimed that he was the home minister of the country during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He never became the home minister of the country, still, he is claiming it. Hence, I have urged the authority to check his health status and inform common people of Bihar," Thakur said.

"Nitish Kumar may have got mentally disturbed after Tejashwi Yadav on Monday claimed that neither he has a wish to become chief minister nor Nitish Kumar has a wish to become prime minister of the country. I want to say that the Prime Minister's post is not vacant in the country. Still, these two leaders are dreaming of becoming Chief Minister and Prime Minister," Thakur said.

