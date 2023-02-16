Nitish Kumar running govt of goons: Sudhakar Singh

Patna, Feb 16 RJD MLA and former agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh once again launched a tirade against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday saying he is running a government of "goons".

"Though Nitish Kumar has picked up a capable IPS officer as the DGP, but rape, murder, loot, snatching and other crimes continue unabated in the state. The crime graph of Bihar is on a constant rise and Nitish Kumar is running a government of goons," Singh said in his home district Kaimur.

"My experience with Nitish Kumar as a cabinet minister has been the worst. His government is only for the bureaucrats, corrupt and goons. There is no place for farmers, labourers and unemployed persons in his government," Singh alleged.

"Nitish Kumar runs a backdoor government. He is not capable of winning the election on his own. He does politics with the help of other parties," he said.

Reacting to Kumar's Samadhan Yatra, Sudhakar Singh said that the chief minister is not resolving the problems of farmers, labourers and unemployed youths. He is dissembling through his Samadhan Yatra.

Sudhakar Singh had earlier targetted Nitish Kumar with words like 'Shikhandi,' 'night watchman', 'beggar' etc.

Sudhakar Singh of RJD and Upendra Kushwaha of JD(U) have constantly been attacking Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav respectively. Interestingly, the top leadership of both the parties are not taking action on them.

Kushwaha, the president of JD(U) parliamentary board has raised strong objections to the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. He claimed that the people of Lav-Kush communities are Extremely backward and are a scared lot after Nitish Kumar announced the name of Tejashwi Yadav for the 2025 Assembly election.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor