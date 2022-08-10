Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM; Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar CM for 8th time, after he announced a new "grand alliance" with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD & other opposition parties. While RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as Deputy CM of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar rejoined hands with RJD and parted ways with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on a day of high-paced political developments in Patna.

Nitish Kumar handed over his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan following a rift in his party JD-U's ties with the BJP. He met the state Governor after a meeting of party leaders and then went to the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.