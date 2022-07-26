Nitish Kumar tests positive for Corona

Patna, July 26 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for Corona, an official said on Tuesday.

Kumar, who has been unwell for the past four days, is on bed rest. His report came positive on Monday evening.

The cabinet meeting which was scheduled on Tuesday has been cancelled.

On Monday, the chief minister skipped the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu. It led to a huge speculation in the political circles of the state with analysts concluing that the relationship between BJP and JD-U has run into rough weather.

Justifying Nitish Kumar's absence, JD-U parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha said that the chief minister could not make it to Delhi for the ceremony as he had loads of work to finish.

He also claimed that it is not necessary for Nitish Kumar to go to every event.

"JD-U had supported Draupadi Murmu in the presidential poll. When Draupadi Murmu came to Patna for the election campaign, Nitish Kumar announced his party's support to her. Going to an oath ceremony is just a formality. It is not necessary to go to every event. It is not a big issue. People should stop giving so much attention to it," he said.

