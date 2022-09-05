Nitish on 2-day visit to Delhi, to meet Oppn leaders

Patna, Sep 5 In a bid to unite the opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be in Delhi on Monday to meet the leaders of the Congress, Left and other regional parties.

After holding the customary Janata Darbar programme in Patna, Nitish Kumar will go to Delhi and stay there for two days.

Sources have said that Kumar will meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Left party leader D. Raja, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.

Kumar met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekher Rao in Patna last week. He has given a clear message to the BJP leaders about the stiff resistance in the non-BJP ruled states. K. Chandrashekher Rao gave a slogan of 'BJP Mukt Bharat' in 2024.

Nitish Kumar during the two-day party's national executive committee meeting declared that the number of BJP seats in the Lok Sabha will be brought down to 50.

K.C. Tyagi, the JD(U) principal general secretary, said that Nitish Kumar was coming to Delhi but he refused to give the actual list of leaders he would meet with. Kumar, in the absence of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, will meet Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources said.

